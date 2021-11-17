Here’s How Your Trade BEST Inc. (BEST) Aggressively Right Now

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) went down by -3.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.65. The company’s stock price has collected 3.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that BEST Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in BEST Inc. (NYSE :BEST) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BEST is at 0.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for BEST Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.09, which is $1.32 above the current price. BEST currently public float of 54.50M and currently shorts hold a 25.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEST was 6.28M shares.

BEST’s Market Performance

BEST stocks went up by 3.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.27% and a quarterly performance of 17.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.73% for BEST Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.56% for BEST stocks with a simple moving average of -25.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEST stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BEST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BEST in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3.50 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to BEST, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

BEST Trading at -27.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares sank -42.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEST rose by +3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6035. In addition, BEST Inc. saw -40.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BEST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.65 for the present operating margin

+0.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for BEST Inc. stands at -5.53. The total capital return value is set at -13.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.50.

Based on BEST Inc. (BEST), the company’s capital structure generated 551.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.65. Total debt to assets is 48.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 304.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.15 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.