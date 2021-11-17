Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) went up by 5.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.34. The company’s stock price has collected 9.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/15/21 that Archaea Energy Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Full Year 2021 Combined Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE :LFG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Archaea Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.40, which is $7.81 above the current price. LFG currently public float of 15.86M and currently shorts hold a 17.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LFG was 336.54K shares.

LFG’s Market Performance

LFG stocks went up by 9.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.09% and a quarterly performance of 42.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.31% for Archaea Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.38% for LFG stocks with a simple moving average of 38.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFG stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for LFG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LFG in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $28 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LFG reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for LFG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to LFG, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on October 11th of the current year.

LFG Trading at 14.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.17% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares surge +21.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFG rose by +9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.40. In addition, Archaea Energy Inc. saw 99.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LFG

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.97.