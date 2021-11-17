A Lesson to Learn: InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) went up by 50.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.42. Press Release reported 9 min ago that Thinking about buying stock in Camber Energy, New Oriental Education, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Rockwell Medical, or IONQ Inc?

Is It Worth Investing in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :INM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is $6.89 above the current price. INM currently public float of 8.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INM was 524.06K shares.

INM’s Market Performance

INM stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.50% and a quarterly performance of -36.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.21% for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.47% for INM stocks with a simple moving average of -26.61% for the last 200 days.

INM Trading at 25.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares surge +8.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INM rose by +61.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5393. In addition, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -57.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INM starting from Johnson Shane Aaron, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Nov 15. After this action, Johnson Shane Aaron now owns 288,002 shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $6,845 using the latest closing price.

ADAMS ERIC A, the President & CEO of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 8,800 shares at $1.73 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that ADAMS ERIC A is holding 36,283 shares at $15,224 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INM

The total capital return value is set at -146.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -152.17.

Based on InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM), the company’s capital structure generated 3.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.53. Total debt to assets is 2.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.78.