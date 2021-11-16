Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Atreca Inc. (BCEL)

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) went down by -6.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.29. The company’s stock price has collected -15.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/08/21 that Atreca to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ :BCEL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Atreca Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.67, which is $14.81 above the current price. BCEL currently public float of 22.62M and currently shorts hold a 17.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BCEL was 387.72K shares.

BCEL’s Market Performance

BCEL stocks went down by -15.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.15% and a quarterly performance of -11.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.31% for Atreca Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.54% for BCEL stocks with a simple moving average of -46.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCEL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BCEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BCEL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $27 based on the research report published on June 04th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BCEL reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for BCEL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 08th, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to BCEL, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 22nd of the previous year.

BCEL Trading at -12.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares sank -1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCEL fell by -15.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.61. In addition, Atreca Inc. saw -67.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCEL starting from Serafini Tito, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $6.58 back on Sep 27. After this action, Serafini Tito now owns 273,875 shares of Atreca Inc., valued at $197,541 using the latest closing price.

Greenberg Norman Michael, the Chief Scientific Officer of Atreca Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $16.73 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Greenberg Norman Michael is holding 0 shares at $83,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6469.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Atreca Inc. stands at -6381.01. The total capital return value is set at -40.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.24. Equity return is now at value -49.10, with -41.30 for asset returns.

Based on Atreca Inc. (BCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.00. Total debt to assets is 0.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -28.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.30.