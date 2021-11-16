Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) went up by 8.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s stock price has collected 18.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Thinking about buying stock in Casper Sleep, Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Tilray, Ondas Holdings, or Hexo Corp?

Is It Worth Investing in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ONDS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Ondas Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ONDS currently public float of 20.03M and currently shorts hold a 6.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONDS was 679.32K shares.

ONDS’s Market Performance

ONDS stocks went up by 18.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.13% and a quarterly performance of 71.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.30% for Ondas Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.17% for ONDS stocks with a simple moving average of 26.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONDS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ONDS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONDS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $22 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2021.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONDS reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for ONDS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 23rd, 2020.

ONDS Trading at 27.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.39%, as shares surge +20.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONDS rose by +18.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.25. In addition, Ondas Holdings Inc. saw 19.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONDS starting from Kantor Stewart, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $8.12 back on Sep 17. After this action, Kantor Stewart now owns 863,445 shares of Ondas Holdings Inc., valued at $365,400 using the latest closing price.

Reisfield Derek, the Director of Ondas Holdings Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $8.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Reisfield Derek is holding 29,314 shares at $41,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONDS

Equity return is now at value -70.70, with -42.80 for asset returns.