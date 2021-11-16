Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) went down by -8.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.36. The company’s stock price has collected -14.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/21 that Freshworks Turns Customer Support Tickets into Product Development Insights for Neosensory’s Hearing Impaired Customers

Is It Worth Investing in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ :FRSH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Freshworks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.42, which is $15.72 above the current price. FRSH currently public float of 34.47M and currently shorts hold a 4.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRSH was 2.59M shares.

FRSH’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.45% for Freshworks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.79% for FRSH stocks with a simple moving average of -19.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $50 based on the research report published on October 18th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRSH reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for FRSH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 18th, 2021.

FRSH Trading at -19.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares sank -14.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH fell by -14.78%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.96. In addition, Freshworks Inc. saw -27.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from CapitalG 2014 LP, who sale 650 shares at the price of $39.01 back on Nov 12. After this action, CapitalG 2014 LP now owns 0 shares of Freshworks Inc., valued at $25,356 using the latest closing price.

CapitalG 2014 LP, the 10% Owner of Freshworks Inc., sale 2,770 shares at $39.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that CapitalG 2014 LP is holding 0 shares at $108,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.40 for the present operating margin

+76.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc. stands at -22.95. The total capital return value is set at -27.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.93.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.