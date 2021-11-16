Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) went up by 7.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.94. The company’s stock price has collected 21.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/21 that Cue Biopharma Presents Updated Data from Lead Program CUE-101 for the Treatment of Recurrent/Metastatic HPV+ Head and Neck Cancer and Additional Pipeline Progress at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :CUE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CUE is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Cue Biopharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00, which is $12.15 above the current price. CUE currently public float of 29.94M and currently shorts hold a 6.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CUE was 269.43K shares.

CUE’s Market Performance

CUE stocks went up by 21.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.67% and a quarterly performance of 72.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.93% for Cue Biopharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.33% for CUE stocks with a simple moving average of 39.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUE stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CUE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CUE in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $30 based on the research report published on November 24th of the previous year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUE reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for CUE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 09th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to CUE, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on January 28th of the previous year.

CUE Trading at 35.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.37% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares surge +45.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUE rose by +21.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.57. In addition, Cue Biopharma Inc. saw 42.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUE starting from Suri Anish, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $15.07 back on Nov 11. After this action, Suri Anish now owns 94,038 shares of Cue Biopharma Inc., valued at $301,354 using the latest closing price.

Millar Kerri-Ann, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Cue Biopharma Inc., sale 1,251 shares at $14.21 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that Millar Kerri-Ann is holding 10,472 shares at $17,783 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1427.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cue Biopharma Inc. stands at -1419.79. The total capital return value is set at -61.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.28. Equity return is now at value -65.80, with -52.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE), the company’s capital structure generated 9.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.30. Total debt to assets is 7.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 81.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.36.