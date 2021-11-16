Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) went down by -3.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $212.60. The company’s stock price has collected 9.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/30/21 that University of California Increased Alibaba, Pinduoduo Stock Investments

Is It Worth Investing in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ :PDD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PDD is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 26 analysts out of 38 who provided ratings for Pinduoduo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $879.13, which is $48.08 above the current price. PDD currently public float of 224.71M and currently shorts hold a 10.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PDD was 7.52M shares.

PDD’s Market Performance

PDD stocks went up by 9.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.81% and a quarterly performance of 15.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.84% for Pinduoduo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.06% for PDD stocks with a simple moving average of -24.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PDD by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PDD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $103 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the current year 2021.

China Renaissance, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDD reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for PDD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 06th, 2021.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to PDD, setting the target price at $157 in the report published on March 18th of the current year.

PDD Trading at -3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.34%, as shares sank -5.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDD rose by +9.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.07. In addition, Pinduoduo Inc. saw -48.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.77 for the present operating margin

+67.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinduoduo Inc. stands at -12.07. The total capital return value is set at -16.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.15. Equity return is now at value -4.90, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD), the company’s capital structure generated 28.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.99. Total debt to assets is 10.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.