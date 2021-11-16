Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Daktronics Inc. (DAKT)

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) went up by 1.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.23. The company’s stock price has collected -12.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/21 that Orion Office REIT Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Is It Worth Investing in Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ :DAKT) Right Now?

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DAKT is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Daktronics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. DAKT currently public float of 37.22M and currently shorts hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAKT was 164.71K shares.

DAKT’s Market Performance

DAKT stocks went down by -12.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.40% and a quarterly performance of -12.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.32% for Daktronics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.41% for DAKT stocks with a simple moving average of -13.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAKT stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for DAKT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DAKT in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $10 based on the research report published on January 24th of the previous year 2018.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to DAKT, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

DAKT Trading at -6.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -4.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAKT fell by -12.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.55. In addition, Daktronics Inc. saw 11.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAKT starting from Kurtenbach Matthew John, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Jun 17. After this action, Kurtenbach Matthew John now owns 202,948 shares of Daktronics Inc., valued at $70,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.24 for the present operating margin

+24.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daktronics Inc. stands at +2.27. The total capital return value is set at 10.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.46. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Daktronics Inc. (DAKT), the company’s capital structure generated 5.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.77. Total debt to assets is 2.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.