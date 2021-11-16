Here’s Our Rant About Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) went down by -6.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.15. The company’s stock price has collected -5.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/21 that Sio Gene Therapies Announces Corporate Updates and Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ :SIOX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIOX is at 1.54.

SIOX currently public float of 54.08M and currently shorts hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIOX was 1.19M shares.

SIOX’s Market Performance

SIOX stocks went down by -5.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.22% and a quarterly performance of -1.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.17% for Sio Gene Therapies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.20% for SIOX stocks with a simple moving average of -21.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIOX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for SIOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIOX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $12.50 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIOX reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for SIOX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 15th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to SIOX, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 09th of the current year.

SIOX Trading at -12.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares sank -14.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIOX fell by -5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0210. In addition, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. saw -32.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIOX starting from Cheruvu Pavan, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $2.48 back on Mar 23. After this action, Cheruvu Pavan now owns 180,426 shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc., valued at $248,180 using the latest closing price.

Pande Atul, the Director of Sio Gene Therapies Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $2.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Pande Atul is holding 33,370 shares at $23,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIOX

The total capital return value is set at -41.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.88. Equity return is now at value -32.80, with -29.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.00. Total debt to assets is 0.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.75.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.20.