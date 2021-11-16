Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) went down by -6.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.31. The company’s stock price has collected 7.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Allied Esports Entertainment Announces Intention to File Form 12b-25

Is It Worth Investing in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :AESE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AESE is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50, which is $1.36 above the current price. AESE currently public float of 13.67M and currently shorts hold a 5.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AESE was 701.07K shares.

AESE’s Market Performance

AESE stocks went up by 7.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.22% and a quarterly performance of 9.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 122.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.48% for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.29% for AESE stocks with a simple moving average of -4.12% for the last 200 days.

AESE Trading at 17.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AESE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.04%, as shares surge +25.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AESE rose by +7.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.89. In addition, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. saw 35.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AESE starting from PLISKA ADAM J, who sale 3,705 shares at the price of $1.92 back on Nov 05. After this action, PLISKA ADAM J now owns 2,190 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., valued at $7,112 using the latest closing price.

PLISKA ADAM J, the Director of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., sale 106,143 shares at $1.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that PLISKA ADAM J is holding 5,895 shares at $205,291 based on the most recent closing price.