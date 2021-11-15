The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) went up by 7.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.91. The company’s stock price has collected 3.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/21 that The ONE Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ :STKS) Right Now?

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STKS is at 2.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.50, which is $1.37 above the current price. STKS currently public float of 22.58M and currently shorts hold a 2.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STKS was 170.84K shares.

STKS’s Market Performance

STKS stocks went up by 3.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.69% and a quarterly performance of 48.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 450.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.11% for The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.36% for STKS stocks with a simple moving average of 65.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STKS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for STKS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for STKS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $17 based on the research report published on September 20th of the current year 2021.

Piper Jaffray, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STKS reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for STKS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 04th, 2019.

Piper Jaffray gave a rating of “Overweight” to STKS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on November 20th of the previous year.

STKS Trading at 32.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.38% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares surge +17.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STKS rose by +3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +326.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.98. In addition, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. saw 335.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STKS starting from Hing Christi, who sale 2,208 shares at the price of $15.28 back on Nov 09. After this action, Hing Christi now owns 41,580 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc., valued at $33,738 using the latest closing price.

Angelis Dimitrios, the Director of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc., sale 492 shares at $10.44 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Angelis Dimitrios is holding 105,668 shares at $5,136 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.23 for the present operating margin

+7.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. stands at -9.04. The total capital return value is set at -1.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.27. Equity return is now at value 58.60, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS), the company’s capital structure generated 722.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.83. Total debt to assets is 77.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 655.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.