The Chart for Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) went down by -4.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.11. The company’s stock price has collected 37.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/21 that Grab Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ :AGC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.75. AGC currently public float of 28.62M and currently shorts hold a 67.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGC was 2.98M shares.

AGC’s Market Performance

AGC stocks went up by 37.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 55.31% and a quarterly performance of 57.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.34% for Altimeter Growth Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.14% for AGC stocks with a simple moving average of 38.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGC stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for AGC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGC in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $13 based on the research report published on October 01st of the current year 2021.

AGC Trading at 46.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.46%, as shares surge +49.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGC rose by +37.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.66. In addition, Altimeter Growth Corp. saw 27.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.65.