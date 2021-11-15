Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) went down by -6.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $103.97. The company’s stock price has collected -4.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/21 that Syneos Health to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ :SYNH) Right Now?

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYNH is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Syneos Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $113.38, which is $17.66 above the current price. SYNH currently public float of 61.25M and currently shorts hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYNH was 543.28K shares.

SYNH’s Market Performance

SYNH stocks went down by -4.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.02% and a quarterly performance of 7.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.18% for Syneos Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.17% for SYNH stocks with a simple moving average of 11.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYNH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYNH stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SYNH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SYNH in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $96 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYNH reach a price target of $84. The rating they have provided for SYNH stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to SYNH, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

SYNH Trading at 3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares surge +9.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNH fell by -4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.08. In addition, Syneos Health Inc. saw 40.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNH starting from Kralowetz Donna Hildebrand, who sale 248 shares at the price of $94.30 back on Sep 03. After this action, Kralowetz Donna Hildebrand now owns 6,467 shares of Syneos Health Inc., valued at $23,386 using the latest closing price.

Meggs Jason M., the Chief Financial Officer of Syneos Health Inc., sale 9,223 shares at $95.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03, which means that Meggs Jason M. is holding 51,478 shares at $876,185 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.99 for the present operating margin

+18.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Syneos Health Inc. stands at +4.37. The total capital return value is set at 5.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.15. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH), the company’s capital structure generated 99.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.79. Total debt to assets is 39.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.