Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO)

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) went up by 22.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.52. The company’s stock price has collected 6.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/21 that The Vita Coco Company Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ :COCO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for The Vita Coco Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

COCO currently public float of 22.39M and currently shorts hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COCO was 1.15M shares.

COCO’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.23% for COCO stocks with a simple moving average of 29.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COCO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for COCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for COCO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $18 based on the research report published on November 15th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COCO reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for COCO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 15th, 2021.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to COCO, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on November 15th of the current year.

COCO Trading at 29.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.45% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COCO rose by +18.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, The Vita Coco Company Inc. saw 7.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COCO starting from Burth Jonathan, who purchase 666 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Oct 25. After this action, Burth Jonathan now owns 498,694 shares of The Vita Coco Company Inc., valued at $9,990 using the latest closing price.

Benmoussa Kevin, the Chief Financial Officer of The Vita Coco Company Inc., purchase 150 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Benmoussa Kevin is holding 295,601 shares at $2,250 based on the most recent closing price.