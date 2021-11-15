Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Intrusion Inc. (INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) went up by 19.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.90. The company’s stock price has collected 16.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/21 that INTRUSION Appoints Renowned Cybersecurity Expert, Tony Scott, as New President & CEO

Is It Worth Investing in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ :INTZ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INTZ is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Intrusion Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.63, which is $0.12 above the current price. INTZ currently public float of 9.47M and currently shorts hold a 5.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INTZ was 216.56K shares.

INTZ’s Market Performance

INTZ stocks went up by 16.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.97% and a quarterly performance of -4.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.25% for Intrusion Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.82% for INTZ stocks with a simple moving average of -63.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTZ stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for INTZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INTZ in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13.50 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to INTZ, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

INTZ Trading at 12.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.28%, as shares surge +22.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTZ rose by +16.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.93. In addition, Intrusion Inc. saw -74.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTZ starting from PAXTON MICHAEL L, who sale 1,695 shares at the price of $27.50 back on Apr 08. After this action, PAXTON MICHAEL L now owns 1,539,956 shares of Intrusion Inc., valued at $46,612 using the latest closing price.

PAXTON MICHAEL L, the Former 10% Owner of Intrusion Inc., sale 2,800 shares at $26.93 during a trade that took place back on Apr 07, which means that PAXTON MICHAEL L is holding 1,541,651 shares at $75,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-98.55 for the present operating margin

+59.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intrusion Inc. stands at -98.47. The total capital return value is set at -54.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.60. Equity return is now at value -108.10, with -72.30 for asset returns.

Based on Intrusion Inc. (INTZ), the company’s capital structure generated 19.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.11. Total debt to assets is 15.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.55.