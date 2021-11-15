Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) went up by 10.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.27. The company’s stock price has collected 8.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/21 that Aptose Reports Results for the Third Quarter 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :APTO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APTO is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Aptose Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.86. APTO currently public float of 84.44M and currently shorts hold a 3.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APTO was 889.30K shares.

APTO’s Market Performance

APTO stocks went up by 8.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.29% and a quarterly performance of 5.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.46% for Aptose Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.27% for APTO stocks with a simple moving average of -28.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APTO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for APTO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APTO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2020.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APTO reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for APTO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2020.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to APTO, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on February 20th of the previous year.

APTO Trading at 8.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares surge +14.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTO rose by +8.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.29. In addition, Aptose Biosciences Inc. saw -39.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTO starting from Wilson Donald R. Jr., who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $2.62 back on Aug 05. After this action, Wilson Donald R. Jr. now owns 8,888,275 shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc., valued at $157,200 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Donald R. Jr., the 10% Owner of Aptose Biosciences Inc., purchase 57,199 shares at $2.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Wilson Donald R. Jr. is holding 8,948,275 shares at $151,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTO

The total capital return value is set at -54.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.83. Equity return is now at value -53.70, with -50.10 for asset returns.

Based on Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.90. Total debt to assets is 0.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.45.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.36.