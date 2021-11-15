MP Materials Corp. (MP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) went up by 8.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.77. The company’s stock price has collected 26.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/11/21 that MP Materials Makes Parts for EV Engines. The Stock Is Rising on a Bullish Analyst Call.

Is It Worth Investing in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE :MP) Right Now?

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 130.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for MP Materials Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.38, which is -$2.41 below the current price. MP currently public float of 145.53M and currently shorts hold a 8.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MP was 2.58M shares.

MP’s Market Performance

MP stocks went up by 26.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.41% and a quarterly performance of 36.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 239.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.17% for MP Materials Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.66% for MP stocks with a simple moving average of 34.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MP

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MP reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for MP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 11th, 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to MP, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on July 23rd of the current year.

MP Trading at 35.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.91%, as shares surge +36.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MP rose by +26.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.96. In addition, MP Materials Corp. saw 44.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MP starting from QVT Financial LP, who sale 1,095,612 shares at the price of $34.62 back on Sep 16. After this action, QVT Financial LP now owns 1,669,804 shares of MP Materials Corp., valued at $37,930,087 using the latest closing price.

Litinsky James H., the Chairman and CEO of MP Materials Corp., sale 3,154,388 shares at $34.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Litinsky James H. is holding 2,217 shares at $109,204,913 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.76 for the present operating margin

+45.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for MP Materials Corp. stands at -16.25. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on MP Materials Corp. (MP), the company’s capital structure generated 8.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.98. Total debt to assets is 6.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.03.