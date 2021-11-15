Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) went up by 4.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.42. The company’s stock price has collected -43.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that Amyris Prices $600.0 Million Of 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

Is It Worth Investing in Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ :AMRS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMRS is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Amyris Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $22.00, which is $14.0 above the current price. AMRS currently public float of 200.16M and currently shorts hold a 10.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMRS was 4.15M shares.

AMRS’s Market Performance

AMRS stocks went down by -43.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.52% and a quarterly performance of -42.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 260.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.23% for Amyris Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -38.98% for AMRS stocks with a simple moving average of -45.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRS stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for AMRS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMRS in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $19 based on the research report published on October 15th of the current year 2021.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMRS reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for AMRS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 01st, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to AMRS, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

AMRS Trading at -39.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.11%, as shares sank -39.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRS fell by -43.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.85. In addition, Amyris Inc. saw 29.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRS starting from ALVAREZ EDUARDO, who sale 17,605 shares at the price of $14.86 back on Sep 02. After this action, ALVAREZ EDUARDO now owns 371,335 shares of Amyris Inc., valued at $261,610 using the latest closing price.

KELSEY NICOLE, the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER- SECRETARY of Amyris Inc., sale 3,483 shares at $14.86 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that KELSEY NICOLE is holding 155,772 shares at $51,757 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.29 for the present operating margin

+45.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amyris Inc. stands at -182.03. Equity return is now at value 337.40, with -155.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.