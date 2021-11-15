Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE INC (RIVN)?

RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE INC (NASDAQ:RIVN) went up by 5.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.00. MarketWatch.com reported 12 hours ago that A ‘Made in America’ tax credit — what car buyers considering a Tesla, Rivian or other EVs need to know about Build Back Better

Is It Worth Investing in RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE INC (NASDAQ :RIVN) Right Now?

RIVN currently public float of 451.34M. Today, the average trading volume of RIVN was 93.67M shares.

RIVN’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.17% for RIVN stocks with a simple moving average of 16.17% for the last 200 days.

RIVN Trading at 16.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.96% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIVN rose by +29.01%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE INC saw 29.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.