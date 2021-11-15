Intel Corporation (INTC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) went down by -0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.49. The company’s stock price has collected -1.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 1 hour ago that Barbie Is Back, and So Is Mattel. Plus, Qualcomm’s Car Push.

Is It Worth Investing in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ :INTC) Right Now?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INTC is at 0.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 41 who provided ratings for Intel Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 21 rated it as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.59, which is $4.83 above the current price. INTC currently public float of 4.04B and currently shorts hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INTC was 24.57M shares.

INTC’s Market Performance

INTC stocks went down by -1.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.66% and a quarterly performance of -5.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.71% for Intel Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.61% for INTC stocks with a simple moving average of -11.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTC stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for INTC by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for INTC in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $49 based on the research report published on November 01st of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INTC reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for INTC stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on October 26th, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Underperform” to INTC, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on October 22nd of the current year.

INTC Trading at -4.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -7.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTC fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.93. In addition, Intel Corporation saw 0.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTC starting from Rodgers Steven Ralph, who sale 2,972 shares at the price of $49.63 back on Nov 02. After this action, Rodgers Steven Ralph now owns 103,387 shares of Intel Corporation, valued at $147,500 using the latest closing price.

Bryant Gregory M, the EVP, GM, CCG of Intel Corporation, sale 2,841 shares at $49.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Bryant Gregory M is holding 98,128 shares at $140,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.40 for the present operating margin

+55.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intel Corporation stands at +26.84. The total capital return value is set at 21.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.12. Equity return is now at value 25.10, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Intel Corporation (INTC), the company’s capital structure generated 45.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.30. Total debt to assets is 24.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.