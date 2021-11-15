Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for GoPro Inc. (GPRO)

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) went up by 6.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.79. The company’s stock price has collected 16.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/21 that Floor & Decor Launches the Grand Opening of its 10(th) Dallas Area Store in Denton, Texas on November 22, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ :GPRO) Right Now?

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GPRO is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for GoPro Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.40, which is -$0.16 below the current price. GPRO currently public float of 128.63M and currently shorts hold a 13.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GPRO was 2.28M shares.

GPRO’s Market Performance

GPRO stocks went up by 16.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.73% and a quarterly performance of 9.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.73% for GoPro Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.34% for GPRO stocks with a simple moving average of 9.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for GPRO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for GPRO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11 based on the research report published on November 11th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPRO reach a price target of $2.50, previously predicting the price at $4.50. The rating they have provided for GPRO stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 16th, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to GPRO, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

GPRO Trading at 20.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares surge +26.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRO rose by +16.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.24. In addition, GoPro Inc. saw 34.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRO starting from Lyne Susan M, who sale 37,485 shares at the price of $9.84 back on Nov 10. After this action, Lyne Susan M now owns 61,976 shares of GoPro Inc., valued at $368,721 using the latest closing price.

Lyne Susan M, the Director of GoPro Inc., sale 37,500 shares at $9.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Lyne Susan M is holding 99,461 shares at $370,148 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.63 for the present operating margin

+37.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoPro Inc. stands at -7.49. The total capital return value is set at 1.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.34. Equity return is now at value 118.90, with 43.20 for asset returns.

Based on GoPro Inc. (GPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 129.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.41. Total debt to assets is 35.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.