Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) went up by 1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $157.26. The company’s stock price has collected -0.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that ROSEN, LEADING AND LONGSTANDING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Snap Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm – SNAP

Is It Worth Investing in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ :AAPL) Right Now?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAPL is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 25 analysts out of 40 who provided ratings for Apple Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 6 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $169.65, which is $18.46 above the current price. AAPL currently public float of 16.39B and currently shorts hold a 0.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAPL was 75.65M shares.

AAPL’s Market Performance

AAPL stocks went down by -0.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.33% and a quarterly performance of -0.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.45% for Apple Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.45% for AAPL stocks with a simple moving average of 9.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAPL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AAPL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AAPL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $150 based on the research report published on October 29th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAPL reach a price target of $180. The rating they have provided for AAPL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 15th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to AAPL, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on September 01st of the current year.

AAPL Trading at 1.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAPL fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.58. In addition, Apple Inc. saw 13.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAPL starting from Adams Katherine L., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $148.68 back on Nov 01. After this action, Adams Katherine L. now owns 447,993 shares of Apple Inc., valued at $3,716,895 using the latest closing price.

Maestri Luca, the Senior Vice President, CFO of Apple Inc., sale 165,829 shares at $148.62 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that Maestri Luca is holding 110,501 shares at $24,645,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.78 for the present operating margin

+41.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Inc. stands at +25.88. The total capital return value is set at 56.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 53.36. Equity return is now at value 144.10, with 27.60 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Inc. (AAPL), the company’s capital structure generated 216.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.39. Total debt to assets is 38.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 189.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.