Here’s Our Rant About REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) went up by 3.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.66. The company’s stock price has collected -6.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/21 that REE Expands Shareholder Access to Its Financial Results Release

Is It Worth Investing in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ :REE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for REE Automotive Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.75, which is $9.73 above the current price. REE currently public float of 229.93M and currently shorts hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REE was 1.22M shares.

REE’s Market Performance

REE stocks went down by -6.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.64% and a quarterly performance of -60.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.97% for REE Automotive Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.46% for REE stocks with a simple moving average of -54.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for REE by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for REE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $5 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REE reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for REE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 18th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to REE, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on August 02nd of the current year.

REE Trading at -13.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares sank -2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REE fell by -2.27%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.03. In addition, REE Automotive Ltd. saw -62.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REE starting from Thomas Hans, who purchase 60,963 shares at the price of $5.66 back on Sep 02. After this action, Thomas Hans now owns 6,653,250 shares of REE Automotive Ltd., valued at $345,051 using the latest closing price.

Weisburd David, the Member of Sponsor of REE Automotive Ltd., purchase 123,908 shares at $5.97 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Weisburd David is holding 123,908 shares at $739,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REE

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.