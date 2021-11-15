Here’s Our Rant About Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) went up by 17.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.73. The company’s stock price has collected 20.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/21 that Greenlane Launches Eyce ORAFLEX(TM) Series with Hand-Painted Spoon Pipe

Is It Worth Investing in Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GNLN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Greenlane Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.22, which is $3.15 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of GNLN was 1.39M shares.

GNLN’s Market Performance

GNLN stocks went up by 20.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.46% and a quarterly performance of -11.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.12% for Greenlane Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.26% for GNLN stocks with a simple moving average of -45.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNLN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GNLN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNLN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6.30 based on the research report published on October 01st of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNLN reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for GNLN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to GNLN, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on September 07th of the current year.

GNLN Trading at -8.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.44%, as shares sank -11.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNLN rose by +20.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.88. In addition, Greenlane Holdings Inc. saw -47.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNLN starting from Schoenfeld Adam, who sale 38,200 shares at the price of $1.72 back on Nov 05. After this action, Schoenfeld Adam now owns 336,844 shares of Greenlane Holdings Inc., valued at $65,704 using the latest closing price.

Schoenfeld Adam, the Chief Strategy Officer of Greenlane Holdings Inc., sale 7,511 shares at $1.71 during a trade that took place back on Oct 29, which means that Schoenfeld Adam is holding 0 shares at $12,844 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.73 for the present operating margin

-3.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenlane Holdings Inc. stands at -10.50. The total capital return value is set at -36.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.30. Equity return is now at value -88.40, with -13.20 for asset returns.

Based on Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN), the company’s capital structure generated 79.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.14. Total debt to assets is 9.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.