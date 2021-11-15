Can Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Remain Competitive?

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) went up by 7.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.59. The company’s stock price has collected 17.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/21 that Nextdoor and Veterans United team up to support Veterans in neighborhoods nationwide

Is It Worth Investing in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE :KIND) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of KIND was 1.32M shares.

KIND’s Market Performance

KIND stocks went up by 17.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.71% and a quarterly performance of 28.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.45% for Nextdoor Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.64% for KIND stocks with a simple moving average of 27.84% for the last 200 days.

KIND Trading at 26.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.93%, as shares surge +30.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIND rose by +17.90%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.93. In addition, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. saw 31.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.