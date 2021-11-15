Buy or Sell High Tide Inc. (HITI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) went up by 15.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.29. The company’s stock price has collected 22.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ :HITI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for High Tide Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.35. HITI currently public float of 47.66M and currently shorts hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HITI was 224.53K shares.

HITI’s Market Performance

HITI stocks went up by 22.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.45% and a quarterly performance of 7.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 302.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.11% for High Tide Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.78% for HITI stocks with a simple moving average of 3.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HITI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HITI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for HITI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HITI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $12 based on the research report published on September 13th of the current year 2021.

HITI Trading at 24.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HITI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares surge +38.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HITI rose by +22.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.07. In addition, High Tide Inc. saw 161.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HITI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.65 for the present operating margin

+12.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for High Tide Inc. stands at -8.37. The total capital return value is set at 3.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.53. Equity return is now at value -43.40, with -19.80 for asset returns.

Based on High Tide Inc. (HITI), the company’s capital structure generated 461.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.20. Total debt to assets is 67.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 279.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.84 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.