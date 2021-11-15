Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) went up by 14.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.52. The company’s stock price has collected 3.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/04/21 that Arqit Founders Voluntarily Extend Lock-up

Is It Worth Investing in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ :ARQQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Arqit Quantum Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of ARQQ was 1.37M shares.

ARQQ’s Market Performance

ARQQ stocks went up by 3.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 61.86% and a quarterly performance of 126.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.44% for Arqit Quantum Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.67% for ARQQ stocks with a simple moving average of 75.86% for the last 200 days.

ARQQ Trading at 20.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.69%, as shares surge +54.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +169.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQQ rose by +3.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.75. In addition, Arqit Quantum Inc. saw 135.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.