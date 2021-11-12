Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.19. The company’s stock price has collected -2.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/21 that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE :WMC) Right Now?

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WMC is at 2.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.25, which is $0.81 above the current price. WMC currently public float of 60.23M and currently shorts hold a 2.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WMC was 349.00K shares.

WMC’s Market Performance

WMC stocks went down by -2.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.15% and a quarterly performance of -13.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.36% for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.29% for WMC stocks with a simple moving average of -19.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WMC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WMC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $2 based on the research report published on September 03rd of the previous year 2020.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to WMC, setting the target price at $10.50 in the report published on March 18th of the previous year.

WMC Trading at -4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -6.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMC fell by -2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.51. In addition, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation saw -25.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMC starting from Meyer Lisa, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $2.90 back on Nov 19. After this action, Meyer Lisa now owns 15,807 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation, valued at $4,345 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-253.77 for the present operating margin

+93.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation stands at -476.70. The total capital return value is set at -4.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.91.

Based on Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC), the company’s capital structure generated 1,165.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.10. Total debt to assets is 89.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,021.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.