We Analyzed the Future Direction of Intellicheck Inc. (IDN), Here is What We Found

Intellicheck Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) went down by -19.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.45. The company’s stock price has collected -21.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that Intellicheck Announces Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Intellicheck Inc. (NASDAQ :IDN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IDN is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Intellicheck Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.25, which is $6.09 above the current price. IDN currently public float of 17.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IDN was 63.65K shares.

IDN’s Market Performance

IDN stocks went down by -21.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.68% and a quarterly performance of -17.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.13% for Intellicheck Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.42% for IDN stocks with a simple moving average of -22.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDN stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for IDN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IDN in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $8.50 based on the research report published on November 11th of the current year 2021.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IDN reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for IDN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to IDN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 18th of the current year.

IDN Trading at -19.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.07%, as shares sank -19.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDN fell by -21.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.75. In addition, Intellicheck Inc. saw -38.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDN starting from Gafke Garrett, who purchase 295 shares at the price of $7.29 back on May 12. After this action, Gafke Garrett now owns 1,000 shares of Intellicheck Inc., valued at $2,152 using the latest closing price.

Gafke Garrett, the President of Intellicheck Inc., purchase 705 shares at $7.41 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Gafke Garrett is holding 705 shares at $5,224 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.42 for the present operating margin

+86.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intellicheck Inc. stands at +5.20. The total capital return value is set at -1.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.29. Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Intellicheck Inc. (IDN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.35.