The Chart for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) went up by 9.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.70. The company’s stock price has collected 3.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that Brinks Home and Sunnova Launch Exclusive Partnership to Sell Home Security and Energy Solutions

Is It Worth Investing in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE :NOVA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Sunnova Energy International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.44, which is $11.7 above the current price. NOVA currently public float of 89.78M and currently shorts hold a 15.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOVA was 1.82M shares.

NOVA’s Market Performance

NOVA stocks went up by 3.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.93% and a quarterly performance of 31.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.69% for Sunnova Energy International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.47% for NOVA stocks with a simple moving average of 21.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOVA stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for NOVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOVA in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $50 based on the research report published on October 15th of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOVA reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for NOVA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 01st, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to NOVA, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on September 01st of the current year.

NOVA Trading at 19.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares surge +16.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOVA rose by +3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.46. In addition, Sunnova Energy International Inc. saw -1.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOVA starting from ECP Sunnova Holdings, LP, who sale 6,000,000 shares at the price of $41.28 back on Nov 01. After this action, ECP Sunnova Holdings, LP now owns 10,911,664 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc., valued at $247,680,000 using the latest closing price.

ECP ControlCo, LLC, the 10% Owner of Sunnova Energy International Inc., sale 6,000,000 shares at $41.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that ECP ControlCo, LLC is holding 10,911,664 shares at $247,680,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.25 for the present operating margin

+53.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stands at -156.87. The total capital return value is set at -1.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.32. Equity return is now at value -20.90, with -5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA), the company’s capital structure generated 215.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.26. Total debt to assets is 57.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 203.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.