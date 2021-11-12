The Chart for Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) went down by -2.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $171.68. The company’s stock price has collected -4.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that DiamondRock Debuts The Hythe, A Luxury Collection Resort, Vail Colorado

Is It Worth Investing in Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ :MAR) Right Now?

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 110.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAR is at 1.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Marriott International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $160.77, which is $3.82 above the current price. MAR currently public float of 271.98M and currently shorts hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAR was 1.97M shares.

MAR’s Market Performance

MAR stocks went down by -4.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.46% and a quarterly performance of 16.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.52% for Marriott International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.84% for MAR stocks with a simple moving average of 8.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $160 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2021.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAR reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for MAR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 06th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to MAR, setting the target price at $158 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

MAR Trading at 3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR fell by -4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.88. In addition, Marriott International Inc. saw 18.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from Oberg Kathleen K., who sale 10,690 shares at the price of $166.30 back on Nov 09. After this action, Oberg Kathleen K. now owns 30,060 shares of Marriott International Inc., valued at $1,777,763 using the latest closing price.

Reiss Rena Hozore, the EVP & General Counsel of Marriott International Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $168.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Reiss Rena Hozore is holding 13,772 shares at $588,542 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.10 for the present operating margin

+17.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott International Inc. stands at -2.51. The total capital return value is set at 10.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.43. Equity return is now at value 78.60, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Marriott International Inc. (MAR), the company’s capital structure generated 2,638.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.35. Total debt to assets is 45.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,331.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.