Summer Infant Inc. (SUMR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Summer Infant Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) went up by 25.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.92. The company’s stock price has collected 29.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that SUMR Brands Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Summer Infant Inc. (NASDAQ :SUMR) Right Now?

Summer Infant Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 57.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SUMR is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Summer Infant Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.00. SUMR currently public float of 1.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SUMR was 8.91K shares.

SUMR’s Market Performance

SUMR stocks went up by 29.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.24% and a quarterly performance of -3.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.78% for Summer Infant Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.78% for SUMR stocks with a simple moving average of -17.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUMR stocks, with FBR & Co. repeating the rating for SUMR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SUMR in the upcoming period, according to FBR & Co. is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 11th of the previous year 2017.

Wunderlich, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUMR reach a price target of $5.50, previously predicting the price at $4.50. The rating they have provided for SUMR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2015.

Wunderlich gave a rating of “Buy” to SUMR, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

SUMR Trading at 23.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.84%, as shares surge +24.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUMR rose by +29.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.24. In addition, Summer Infant Inc. saw -32.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUMR starting from TRAIN ANDREW MICHAEL, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $13.00 back on Jun 16. After this action, TRAIN ANDREW MICHAEL now owns 7,408 shares of Summer Infant Inc., valued at $39,000 using the latest closing price.

WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP , the 10% Owner of Summer Infant Inc., purchase 2,822 shares at $11.08 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP is holding 547,588 shares at $31,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.59 for the present operating margin

+30.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Summer Infant Inc. stands at -0.71. The total capital return value is set at 11.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.46. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Summer Infant Inc. (SUMR), the company’s capital structure generated 654.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.74. Total debt to assets is 40.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 566.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.