Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for SurgePays Inc. (SURG)

SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) went down by -3.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.50. The company’s stock price has collected -11.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/21 that SurgePays Sees Accelerated EBB Momentum and Revenue

Is It Worth Investing in SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ :SURG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SURG is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for SurgePays Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SURG currently public float of 3.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SURG was 1.02M shares.

SURG’s Market Performance

SURG stocks went down by -11.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -50.16% and a quarterly performance of -36.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.54% for SurgePays Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -35.14% for SURG stocks with a simple moving average of -59.05% for the last 200 days.

SURG Trading at -43.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SURG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.29%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SURG fell by -11.46%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, SurgePays Inc. saw -47.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SURG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.65 for the present operating margin

+2.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for SurgePays Inc. stands at -19.71. Equity return is now at value 104.20, with -131.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.87 and the total asset turnover is 6.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.