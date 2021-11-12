Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI)

Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI) went up by 7.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.85. The company’s stock price has collected 14.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter

Is It Worth Investing in Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE :MLI) Right Now?

Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MLI is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Mueller Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $100.00, which is $37.36 above the current price. MLI currently public float of 55.78M and currently shorts hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MLI was 207.18K shares.

MLI’s Market Performance

MLI stocks went up by 14.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.80% and a quarterly performance of 38.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 91.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for Mueller Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.68% for MLI stocks with a simple moving average of 43.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLI stocks, with Boenning & Scattergood repeating the rating for MLI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MLI in the upcoming period, according to Boenning & Scattergood is $55 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2020.

Boenning & Scattergood, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MLI reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for MLI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 04th, 2020.

MLI Trading at 36.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.45% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +43.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLI rose by +14.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.43. In addition, Mueller Industries Inc. saw 78.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLI starting from GLADSTEIN GARY S, who purchase 11,399 shares at the price of $47.71 back on Oct 21. After this action, GLADSTEIN GARY S now owns 133,251 shares of Mueller Industries Inc., valued at $543,846 using the latest closing price.

Christopher Gregory L., the Chairman of the Board & CEO of Mueller Industries Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $48.00 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Christopher Gregory L. is holding 426,165 shares at $1,200,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.15 for the present operating margin

+16.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mueller Industries Inc. stands at +5.82. The total capital return value is set at 21.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.10. Equity return is now at value 41.30, with 22.50 for asset returns.

Based on Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI), the company’s capital structure generated 45.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.41. Total debt to assets is 23.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.