Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) went up by 22.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.23. The company’s stock price has collected -0.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 33 min ago that Brilliant Earth Beats Earnings Expectations. The Stock Is Soaring.

Is It Worth Investing in Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ :BRLT) Right Now?

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $16.71, which is -$0.66 below the current price. Today, the average trading volume of BRLT was 642.60K shares.

BRLT’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.16% for Brilliant Earth Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.05% for BRLT stocks with a simple moving average of 31.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRLT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BRLT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BRLT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on October 18th of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRLT reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for BRLT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 18th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BRLT, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on October 18th of the current year.

BRLT Trading at 31.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.45%, as shares surge +25.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRLT rose by +24.33%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.34. In addition, Brilliant Earth Group Inc. saw -17.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.56 for the present operating margin

+44.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brilliant Earth Group Inc. stands at +8.57. The total capital return value is set at 81.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.83.

Based on Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT), the company’s capital structure generated 93.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.