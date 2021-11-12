Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB)

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) went down by -9.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.35. The company’s stock price has collected -12.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Acutus Medical Initiates CE Mark Study for Focal Pulsed Field Ablation Therapy to Treat Atrial Fibrillation

Is It Worth Investing in Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :AFIB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Acutus Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.75, which is $10.09 above the current price. AFIB currently public float of 22.40M and currently shorts hold a 8.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFIB was 272.69K shares.

AFIB’s Market Performance

AFIB stocks went down by -12.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.75% and a quarterly performance of -42.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.40% for Acutus Medical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.56% for AFIB stocks with a simple moving average of -53.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFIB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFIB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AFIB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AFIB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $10 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the current year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFIB reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for AFIB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 15th, 2021.

William Blair gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to AFIB, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on March 19th of the current year.

AFIB Trading at -27.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.76%, as shares sank -22.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFIB fell by -12.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.98. In addition, Acutus Medical Inc. saw -76.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFIB starting from Bonita David P, who purchase 1,071,428 shares at the price of $14.00 back on Jul 19. After this action, Bonita David P now owns 4,872,025 shares of Acutus Medical Inc., valued at $14,999,992 using the latest closing price.

Flynn James E, the Director by Deputization of Acutus Medical Inc., purchase 1,071,428 shares at $14.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that Flynn James E is holding 3,438,589 shares at $14,999,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1077.93 for the present operating margin

-87.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acutus Medical Inc. stands at -1204.88. The total capital return value is set at -77.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.95. Equity return is now at value -104.20, with -67.00 for asset returns.

Based on Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB), the company’s capital structure generated 32.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.50. Total debt to assets is 21.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.91.