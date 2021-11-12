Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for SmartRent Inc. (SMRT)?

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) went down by -17.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.14. The company’s stock price has collected -22.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that SmartRent Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in SmartRent Inc. (NYSE :SMRT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for SmartRent Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.75, which is $5.82 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of SMRT was 487.38K shares.

SMRT’s Market Performance

SMRT stocks went down by -22.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.38% and a quarterly performance of -19.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.79% for SmartRent Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.54% for SMRT stocks with a simple moving average of -11.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMRT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SMRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMRT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $18 based on the research report published on October 27th of the current year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMRT reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for SMRT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 07th, 2021.

SMRT Trading at -20.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.96%, as shares sank -16.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMRT fell by -22.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.55. In addition, SmartRent Inc. saw -8.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.