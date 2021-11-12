Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN)?

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) went up by 2.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.01. The company’s stock price has collected 4.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Origin Materials, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ :ORGN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Origin Materials Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $7.47 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of ORGN was 1.49M shares.

ORGN’s Market Performance

ORGN stocks went up by 4.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.92% and a quarterly performance of 13.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.07% for Origin Materials Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.91% for ORGN stocks with a simple moving average of -13.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORGN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ORGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ORGN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on October 05th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORGN reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for ORGN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 09th, 2021.

ORGN Trading at 10.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares surge +17.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGN rose by +4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.61. In addition, Origin Materials Inc. saw -29.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGN starting from RICHARDSON KAREN A, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $6.06 back on Aug 23. After this action, RICHARDSON KAREN A now owns 20,000 shares of Origin Materials Inc., valued at $121,286 using the latest closing price.

SIM Boon, the Director of Origin Materials Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $5.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that SIM Boon is holding 50,000 shares at $215,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGN

Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -2.50 for asset returns.