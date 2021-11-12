Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ)?

European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) went up by 0.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.67. The company’s stock price has collected -10.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that European Wax Center, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ :EWCZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for European Wax Center Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.00, which is $8.97 above the current price. EWCZ currently public float of 31.16M and currently shorts hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EWCZ was 271.55K shares.

EWCZ’s Market Performance

EWCZ stocks went down by -10.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.08% and a quarterly performance of 26.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.74% for European Wax Center Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.44% for EWCZ stocks with a simple moving average of 0.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWCZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWCZ stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for EWCZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EWCZ in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $30 based on the research report published on August 30th of the current year 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EWCZ reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for EWCZ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 30th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to EWCZ, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 30th of the current year.

EWCZ Trading at -4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWCZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.77%, as shares surge +1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWCZ fell by -10.47%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.86. In addition, European Wax Center Inc. saw 26.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWCZ starting from LIVELY DORVIN D, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Aug 09. After this action, LIVELY DORVIN D now owns 36,029 shares of European Wax Center Inc., valued at $425,000 using the latest closing price.

Goldman Laurie Ann, the Director of European Wax Center Inc., purchase 5,500 shares at $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Goldman Laurie Ann is holding 16,529 shares at $93,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWCZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.10 for the present operating margin

+46.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for European Wax Center Inc. stands at -20.79. The total capital return value is set at -0.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.84.

Based on European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ), the company’s capital structure generated 83.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.49. Total debt to assets is 43.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.07.

The receivables turnover for the company is 17.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.