Is The ODP Corporation (ODP) a Keeper?

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) went down by -7.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.40. The company’s stock price has collected -9.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/21 that The ODP Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ :ODP) Right Now?

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ODP is at 2.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for The ODP Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $59.00, which is $15.23 above the current price. ODP currently public float of 48.87M and currently shorts hold a 7.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ODP was 331.86K shares.

ODP’s Market Performance

ODP stocks went down by -9.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.14% and a quarterly performance of -13.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.82% for The ODP Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.13% for ODP stocks with a simple moving average of -9.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ODP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ODP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $43 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ODP reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for ODP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 12th, 2021.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Underperform” to ODP, setting the target price at $1.20 in the report published on August 20th of the previous year.

ODP Trading at -8.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -10.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODP fell by -9.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.02. In addition, The ODP Corporation saw 35.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ODP starting from GANNFORS JOHN, who sale 12,526 shares at the price of $45.44 back on Oct 18. After this action, GANNFORS JOHN now owns 71,680 shares of The ODP Corporation, valued at $569,169 using the latest closing price.

GANNFORS JOHN, the EVP-Chief Merchandising and of The ODP Corporation, sale 7,474 shares at $45.12 during a trade that took place back on Oct 15, which means that GANNFORS JOHN is holding 84,206 shares at $337,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ODP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.09 for the present operating margin

+21.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for The ODP Corporation stands at -3.29. The total capital return value is set at 6.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.88. Equity return is now at value -16.60, with -5.60 for asset returns.

Based on The ODP Corporation (ODP), the company’s capital structure generated 91.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.68. Total debt to assets is 30.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.