Is Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) a Keeper?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) went down by -2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $369.69. The company’s stock price has collected -3.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/19/21 that Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ :ISRG) Right Now?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 75.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ISRG is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Intuitive Surgical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $361.85, which is $4.81 above the current price. ISRG currently public float of 346.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ISRG was 1.56M shares.

ISRG’s Market Performance

ISRG stocks went down by -3.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.60% and a quarterly performance of 4.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.42% for Intuitive Surgical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.17% for ISRG stocks with a simple moving average of 16.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISRG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ISRG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ISRG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1100 based on the research report published on October 01st of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ISRG reach a price target of $1060, previously predicting the price at $916. The rating they have provided for ISRG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 21st, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ISRG, setting the target price at $970 in the report published on July 21st of the current year.

ISRG Trading at 1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +5.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG fell by -3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $351.20. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc. saw 28.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from MOHR MARSHALL, who sale 20,475 shares at the price of $339.20 back on Oct 25. After this action, MOHR MARSHALL now owns 0 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc., valued at $6,945,122 using the latest closing price.

Samath Jamie, the SVP of Finance of Intuitive Surgical Inc., sale 1,503 shares at $339.66 during a trade that took place back on Oct 22, which means that Samath Jamie is holding 762 shares at $510,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.06 for the present operating margin

+65.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuitive Surgical Inc. stands at +24.33. The total capital return value is set at 11.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.71. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 14.10 for asset returns.

Based on Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.81. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.86.