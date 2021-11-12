Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) went up by 2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.35. The company’s stock price has collected -1.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/21 that (PR) The Home Depot Honors LP Building Solutions as 2021 Merchandising Partner of the Year for Lumber

Is It Worth Investing in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE :LPX) Right Now?

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPX is at 1.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $76.13, which is $10.43 above the current price. LPX currently public float of 101.59M and currently shorts hold a 4.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPX was 1.31M shares.

LPX’s Market Performance

LPX stocks went down by -1.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.56% and a quarterly performance of 11.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 112.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.98% for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.14% for LPX stocks with a simple moving average of 11.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LPX by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for LPX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $54 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Underweight” to LPX, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

LPX Trading at 4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPX fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.28. In addition, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation saw 76.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPX starting from Macadam Stephen E., who purchase 1,850 shares at the price of $56.24 back on Aug 09. After this action, Macadam Stephen E. now owns 30,398 shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, valued at $104,052 using the latest closing price.

Doyle Derek Nelson, the Principal Accounting Officer of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, sale 100 shares at $57.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Doyle Derek Nelson is holding 4,142 shares at $5,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.57 for the present operating margin

+31.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stands at +17.90. The total capital return value is set at 43.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.39. Equity return is now at value 105.90, with 62.60 for asset returns.

Based on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX), the company’s capital structure generated 31.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.92. Total debt to assets is 18.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.47.