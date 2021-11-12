Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) went up by 11.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.25. The company’s stock price has collected 14.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Algoma Steel Group Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ :ASTL) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of ASTL was 469.52K shares.

ASTL’s Market Performance

ASTL stocks went up by 14.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.35% and a quarterly performance of 13.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.98% for Algoma Steel Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.09% for ASTL stocks with a simple moving average of 25.43% for the last 200 days.

ASTL Trading at 16.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTL rose by +14.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Algoma Steel Group Inc. saw 33.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.