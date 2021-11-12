Is a Correction Looming Ahead for 908 Devices Inc. (MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) went down by -0.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.60. The company’s stock price has collected -12.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that 908 Devices to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ :MASS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for 908 Devices Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.00, which is $23.0 above the current price. MASS currently public float of 20.25M and currently shorts hold a 10.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MASS was 224.85K shares.

MASS’s Market Performance

MASS stocks went down by -12.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.11% and a quarterly performance of -0.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.04% for 908 Devices Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.83% for MASS stocks with a simple moving average of -24.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MASS

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to MASS, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

MASS Trading at -7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MASS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.23%, as shares sank -4.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MASS fell by -12.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.90. In addition, 908 Devices Inc. saw -43.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MASS starting from Griffith Joseph H. IV, who sale 2,800 shares at the price of $39.08 back on Nov 05. After this action, Griffith Joseph H. IV now owns 88,780 shares of 908 Devices Inc., valued at $109,424 using the latest closing price.

Brown Christopher D., the Chief Technology Officer of 908 Devices Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $32.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Brown Christopher D. is holding 1,008,912 shares at $492,929 based on the most recent closing price.