Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) went down by -1.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.12. The company’s stock price has collected -1.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/10/21 that All she wants for Christmas is a Big Mac? McDonald’s and Mariah Carey pair up for a holiday menu

Is It Worth Investing in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE :QSR) Right Now?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QSR is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Restaurant Brands International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.81, which is $13.31 above the current price. QSR currently public float of 310.51M and currently shorts hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QSR was 1.35M shares.

QSR’s Market Performance

QSR stocks went down by -1.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.62% and a quarterly performance of -12.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.92% for Restaurant Brands International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.55% for QSR stocks with a simple moving average of -11.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSR

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to QSR, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on October 26th of the current year.

QSR Trading at -7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSR fell by -1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.82. In addition, Restaurant Brands International Inc. saw -6.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSR starting from Hedayat Ali, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $64.44 back on Sep 01. After this action, Hedayat Ali now owns 11,026 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc., valued at $644,400 using the latest closing price.

Kobza Joshua, the COO of Restaurant Brands International Inc., sale 55,000 shares at $64.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Kobza Joshua is holding 314,096 shares at $3,570,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.80 for the present operating margin

+56.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Restaurant Brands International Inc. stands at +9.78. The total capital return value is set at 9.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.21. Equity return is now at value 31.20, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR), the company’s capital structure generated 647.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.63. Total debt to assets is 61.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 636.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.