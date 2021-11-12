Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD)

Repro Med Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) went up by 25.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.50. The company’s stock price has collected 10.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that KORU Medical Systems Announces 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Repro Med Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :KRMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KRMD is at 0.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Repro Med Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.67, which is $1.64 above the current price. KRMD currently public float of 39.38M and currently shorts hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRMD was 122.27K shares.

KRMD’s Market Performance

KRMD stocks went up by 10.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.30% and a quarterly performance of 2.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.64% for Repro Med Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.34% for KRMD stocks with a simple moving average of -1.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRMD stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for KRMD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KRMD in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4.50 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRMD reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for KRMD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 26th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to KRMD, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

KRMD Trading at 22.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.06%, as shares surge +27.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRMD rose by +10.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, Repro Med Systems Inc. saw -41.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRMD starting from Manko Joseph M. Jr., who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $3.42 back on Aug 17. After this action, Manko Joseph M. Jr. now owns 7,497,039 shares of Repro Med Systems Inc., valued at $51,258 using the latest closing price.

Manko Joseph M. Jr., the Director of Repro Med Systems Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $3.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Manko Joseph M. Jr. is holding 7,482,039 shares at $68,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.33 for the present operating margin

+60.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repro Med Systems Inc. stands at -5.01. The total capital return value is set at 5.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.08. Equity return is now at value -7.90, with -7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.66. Total debt to assets is 0.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.24.