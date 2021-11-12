Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Missfresh Limited (MF)

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) went up by 4.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s stock price has collected 2.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Missfresh Limited Reports Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ :MF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Missfresh Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MF currently public float of 18.95M and currently shorts hold a 5.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MF was 347.20K shares.

MF’s Market Performance

MF stocks went up by 2.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.33% and a quarterly performance of -13.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.96% for Missfresh Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.91% for MF stocks with a simple moving average of -15.43% for the last 200 days.

MF Trading at 6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares surge +13.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MF rose by +8.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.94. In addition, Missfresh Limited saw -57.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.82 for the present operating margin

+19.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Missfresh Limited stands at -35.30.

The receivables turnover for the company is 47.06 and the total asset turnover is 2.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.