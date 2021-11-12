Here’s Our Rant About PaySign Inc. (PAYS)

PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) went down by -9.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock price has collected -15.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/21 that Paysign, Inc. Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ :PAYS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAYS is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for PaySign Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $2.2 above the current price. PAYS currently public float of 31.09M and currently shorts hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAYS was 358.23K shares.

PAYS’s Market Performance

PAYS stocks went down by -15.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.29% and a quarterly performance of -16.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.70% for PaySign Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.63% for PAYS stocks with a simple moving average of -34.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYS

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYS reach a price target of $3.75, previously predicting the price at $3.50. The rating they have provided for PAYS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 12th, 2021.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Neutral” to PAYS, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on May 12th of the current year.

PAYS Trading at -16.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.14%, as shares sank -14.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYS fell by -15.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, PaySign Inc. saw -52.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYS starting from Strobo Robert, who sale 14,261 shares at the price of $2.77 back on Nov 01. After this action, Strobo Robert now owns 75,791 shares of PaySign Inc., valued at $39,474 using the latest closing price.

Newcomer Mark, the CEO of PaySign Inc., sale 2,462 shares at $2532.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Newcomer Mark is holding 9,381,202 shares at $6,233,784 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYS

Equity return is now at value -96.00, with -17.30 for asset returns.