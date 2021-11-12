Here’s How Your Trade Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Aggressively Right Now

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) went down by -1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $315.02. The company’s stock price has collected 3.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that Air Products and Air Products Qudra to Showcase World-Leading Technologies and Global Capabilities at ADIPEC Conference and Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Is It Worth Investing in Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE :APD) Right Now?

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APD is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $325.86, which is $9.96 above the current price. APD currently public float of 220.73M and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APD was 1.01M shares.

APD’s Market Performance

APD stocks went up by 3.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.53% and a quarterly performance of 11.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.57% for Air Products and Chemicals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.85% for APD stocks with a simple moving average of 10.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APD stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for APD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APD in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $313 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APD reach a price target of $335, previously predicting the price at $360. The rating they have provided for APD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to APD, setting the target price at $350 in the report published on June 11th of the current year.

APD Trading at 11.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APD rose by +3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $300.14. In addition, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. saw 13.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APD starting from MONSER EDWARD L, who purchase 80 shares at the price of $314.49 back on Nov 09. After this action, MONSER EDWARD L now owns 280 shares of Air Products and Chemicals Inc., valued at $25,159 using the latest closing price.

Smith Wayne Thomas, the Director of Air Products and Chemicals Inc., purchase 1,637 shares at $305.61 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Smith Wayne Thomas is holding 1,637 shares at $500,282 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.13 for the present operating margin

+33.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. stands at +21.47. The total capital return value is set at 12.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.14. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD), the company’s capital structure generated 68.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.77. Total debt to assets is 33.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.59.